Airports Authority Of India Releases Admit Card For Junior Executive Exam

AAI JE Admit Card 2023: The tentative date for the exam is December 27.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) under Advt. No. 05/2023. Candidates who have registered for the examination can visit the official website of the AAI to download the admit card.

The tentative date for the computer-based examination is scheduled for December 27. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 496 vacancies of Junior Executives( Air Traffic Control) in the Airports Authority of India.

Steps to download the admit cards

Step 1- Visit the official website of Airports Authority of India

Step 2- On the Home page, Click on the link for downloading the admit cards

Step 3- You will be directed to a new window, enter your User ID, password to login

Step 4- Download the admit card

Airports Authority of India was constituted by an Act of Parliament. It came into existence on April 1, 1995 by merging erstwhile National Airports Authority and International Airports Authority of India. The merger brought into existence a single organization entrusted with the responsibility of creating, upgrading, maintaining and managing civil aviation infrastructure both on the ground and air space in the country.