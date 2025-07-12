Air Traffic Control (ATC) Junior Executive Admit Card Released, Download Here

AAI ATC 2025 Admit Card Out: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released the admit card for the post of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Junior Executive 2025. Candidates who applied for the examination can check and download the admit card on the official website, aai.aero.

The ATC Junior Executive online examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 14, 2025.

AAI ATC 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website, aai.aero.Air Traffic Control

On the homepage, click on "Admit Card For Computer Based Test".

A new page will open.

Enter your user id and password.

Click on "Login".

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Download the admit card directly here, "AAI ATC ADMIT CARD 2025".

AAI ATC 2025: Details Mentioned On The Admit Card

Candidate's Name

Category

Roll Number/Registration Number

Photograph and Signature

Exam Date and Time

Shift and Reporting Time

Exam Centre Name and Address

Instructions for Exam Day

The exam will be conducted to fill in a total of 309 vacancies.