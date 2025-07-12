Advertisement

Air Traffic Control (ATC) Junior Executive Admit Card Released, Download Here

AAI ATC 2025: The ATC Junior Executive online examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 14, 2025.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Air Traffic Control (ATC) Junior Executive Admit Card Released, Download Here
AAI ATC 2025: Check and download the admit card on the official website, aai.aero.
  • Check and download the admit card on the official website, aai.aero
  • The ATC Junior Executive online examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 14, 2025
  • The exam will be conducted to fill in a total of 309 vacancies
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

AAI ATC 2025 Admit Card Out: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released the admit card for the post of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Junior Executive 2025. Candidates who applied for the examination can check and download the admit card on the official website, aai.aero.

The ATC Junior Executive online examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 14, 2025.

AAI ATC 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website, aai.aero.Air Traffic Control
  • On the homepage, click on "Admit Card For Computer Based Test".
  • A new page will open.
  • Enter your user id and password.
  • Click on "Login".
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Download the admit card directly here, "AAI ATC ADMIT CARD 2025".

AAI ATC 2025: Details Mentioned On The Admit Card

  • Candidate's Name
  • Category
  • Roll Number/Registration Number
  • Photograph and Signature
  • Exam Date and Time
  • Shift and Reporting Time
  • Exam Centre Name and Address
  • Instructions for Exam Day

The exam will be conducted to fill in a total of 309 vacancies.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
AAI ATC Admit Card Download Link, AAI ATC Admit Card, Air Traffic Control Admit Card
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com