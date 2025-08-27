Get Hired At Airports Authority Of India: Registration For 976 Posts Begins Tomorrow

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced a massive recruitment drive for engineers. A total of 976 Junior Executive posts are available across multiple disciplines, and the application process will start tomorrow. The deadline for submission of forms is September 27, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can register online through the official website, aai.aero. Applicants are advised to carefully read the eligibility criteria and instructions before proceeding.

AAI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

• Junior Executive (Architecture): 11 posts

• Junior Executive (Engineering - Civil): 199 posts

• Junior Executive (Engineering - Electrical): 208 posts

• Junior Executive (Electronics): 527 posts

• Junior Executive (Information Technology): 31 posts

Eligibility Criteria

• Candidates must hold an engineering degree or MCA/Architecture degree in a relevant field.

• GATE 2023, GATE 2024, or GATE 2025 scores will be considered for shortlisting.

• Maximum age limit: 27 years as on 27 September 2025.

• Age relaxations will apply as per Government norms for reserved categories.

Salary Package

Those selected as Junior Executives will receive a pay scale ranging between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1,40,000 per month along with applicable benefits.

Application Fee

• General/OBC/EWS candidates: Rs 300

• Exempted categories: Women, SC, ST, Ex-servicemen, and candidates with one year of apprenticeship in AAI

How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, aai.aero

Step 2. Open the "Recruitment" section and select Junior Executive 2025

Step 3. Complete the registration and log in with your credentials

Step 4. Fill in the online application form, upload documents, photo, and signature as per guidelines

Step 5. Pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the form. Keep a printout for reference

Selection Process

• Eligibility will be determined based on age, qualifications, and valid GATE score.

• Equal weightage will be given to GATE 2023, 2024, and 2025.

• Shortlisted candidates will undergo Application Verification. The schedule will be announced later.

• Candidates must carry original documents, ID proof, and self-attested photocopies during verification.

• Those employed in government/PSUs must produce a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

• Final selection will be made strictly on merit, considering GATE score and eligibility fulfillment.

Photo And Signature Upload Guidelines

Photograph: Recent passport-size photo (within last 3 months), white background, .jpg/.jpeg format. No caps/dark glasses allowed (religious headwear permitted without covering face).

Signature: Black ink on white paper, scanned in .jpg/.jpeg format. Only applicant's own signature will be accepted.