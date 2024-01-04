Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins On January 17, Check Details

Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Examination will take place from March 17, 2024, onward.

The notification for Agniveer Vayu has been released by the Indian Air Force on its official website. The application process will begin on January 17, with a deadline set for February 06. The examination will take place from March 17, 2024, onward. Eligible and interested individuals will be able to register themselves once the application window opens.

Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 550 plus GST.

Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Salary Structure

The selected candidates will receive an initial in-hand salary of Rs 21,000 in the first year, with subsequent annual increments. After completing four years of service, Agniveer Vayu cadets will be entitled to a "Seva Nidhi" package of Rs 10.04 lakh upon exiting the service.

Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

The eligibility criteria for Agniveer Vayu in 2024 specify that individuals born between January 2, 2004, and July 2, 2007, are eligible to apply. The maximum age limit at the time of enrollment should not exceed 21 years for candidates who successfully complete all stages of the selection process. Only unmarried individuals, both male and female, are qualified for enrollment, and they must commit to not getting married during the specified four-year engagement period.

Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Eligibility

Candidates are required to have passed the Intermediate/10+2/equivalent examination with specific subjects and marks as mentioned in the notification.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Examination Pattern

Online Test Guidelines:

Candidates must bring a blue/black pen and their original AADHAAR card for Phase-I testing. The test details are outlined below:

Science Category:

Online test duration: 60 minutes

Subjects: Physics, Mathematics, and English (as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus)

Non-Science Subjects:

Online test duration: 45 minutes

Subjects: English (as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus), Reasoning, and General Awareness (RAGA)

Science Subjects & Non-Science Subjects:

Online test duration: 85 minutes

Subjects: Physics, Mathematics, English (as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus), Reasoning, and General Awareness (RAGA)

Marking Pattern for Online Test:

Each correct answer: 1 mark

Deduction for each incorrect answer: 0.25 marks