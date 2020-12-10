India Post GDS Recruitment: Registration Closes Tomorrow

India Post GDS recruitment 2020: Application portal closes tomorrow

India Post will close the registration portal for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment tomorrow (December 11). This recruitment drive is for appointment of GDS in Jharkhand, Punjab and North Eastern postal circles.

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) includes Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak posts.

The pay scale of the branch postmaster post is Rs 12,000 and for other posts is Rs 10,000.

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Payment of fee is exempted for all female, trans-woman candidates, all SC, ST candidates and all PwD candidates.

The minimum educational qualification required for this job is Class 10 pass with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English language. Candidates with this qualification and aged between 18 to 40 years are eligible to apply for this job.

Candidates will be required to provide Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute run by Central Government, State Government, Universities, Boards or Private Institutions Organizations. "This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Matriculation or class XII or any other higher educational level and in such cases, a separate certificate will not be insisted upon," it is mentioned in the notification.

A total of 1118 vacancies are available in Jharkhand, 516 in Punjab and 948 posts in North Eastern postal circle.

