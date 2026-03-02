India Post GDS 2026 Result Live: Circle-Wise Merit List Likely Today, Details Here

India Post GDS Merit List 2026: The online application process for the recruitment of over 28,636 Gramin Dak Sevaks lasted for more than a month - from January 13 to February 16, 2026. With no examination being conducted, candidates are recruited solely based on their Class 10 marks, leading to a high number of applications nationwide. The minimum marks required for selection are expected to vary significantly across states, with some states likely to have a minimum cut-off as high as 95 per cent, while others may see it around 65 per cent, depending on the competition, vacancies and number of applicants.

India Post GDS 2026 Result Release Date

The most awaited GDS result is expected to be released today, March 2, 2026 by India Post. Candidates can download the GDS 2026 circle-wise and state-wise merit list through the "shortlisted candidates" section on the offical website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

GDS 2026 Result: How To Download Circle-Wise Merit List?

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Click on merit list on the official website under the "Candidate Corner" section. Then, click on "List of Shortlisted Candidates" under the respective state-wise or circle-wise section. The merit list will be downloaded. Save it for future reference.

GDS 2026 Result Download Link

GDS 2026 Cut-Off

The expected category-wise cutoff for India Post GDS 2026 is likely to remain competitive this year as well. For candidates belonging to the Unreserved (General) category, the cutoff is expected to range between 85 per cent and 95 per cent. Those from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category may see the cutoff falling between 80 per cent and 90 per cent.

For Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, the expected cutoff is likely to be around 80 per cent to 88 per cent, while for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, it may range between 79 per cent and 85 per cent. Applicants under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category can expect the cutoff to be between 75 per cent and 83 per cent. Meanwhile, for Persons With Benchmark Disability (PwBD), the cutoff is anticipated to range from 65 per cent to 80 per cent.

Details Mentioned On The GDS 2026 Result

The merit list will include several important details such as Division, Office, Post Name, Post Community, Registration Number, Marks obtained in percentage and Division area Where candidates Will be required to report in order to verify documents.

After Result Process

The India Post will conduct a document verification process and a medical examination within 15 days of the examination. Candidates will be required to report to their allotted centres to be eligible for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts in their respective states.