India Post GDS 2026 Result: Category-Wise Expected Cut-Off, Merit List Download Link Here

India Post GDS Result Live Updates: The India Post GDS result will likely be released today, February 28. Candidates can check the expected cut-off here to get an idea of how they may perform.

GDS 2026 Result: The online application process was held from January 13 to February 16

India Post GDS Result Merit List, Cut-Off 2026: The India Post GDS 2026 merit list is likely to be released today, February 28, 2026 for recruitment of 28,636 posts. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the result on the official website of the India Post. Selected candidates will be required to undergo document verification and a medical examination within 15 days of the result declaration.

This recruitment drive has witnessed strong participation from candidates across the country, largely due to the high number of vacancies and the eligibility criteria being limited to Class 10 qualifications.

Category Wise Expected GDS Cut Off 2026

 

Category Cut-Off
Unreserved Category (General)85 per cent - 95 per cent
Other Backward Classes (OBC) 80 per cent - 90 per cent
Scheduled Caste (SC)80 per cent - 88 per cent
Scheduled Tribe (ST) 79 per cent - 85 per cent
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)75 per cent - 83 per cent
Persons With Benchmark Disability (PwBD)65 per cent - 80 per cent

 

India Post GDS Result Live: How And Where To Download Merit List?

Candidates can check and download the merit list on the official website under the "Candidate Corner" section. Click on "List of Shortlisted Candidates" under the respective state-wise or circle-wise section. The merit list will be downloaded. Save it for future reference.

India  Post GDS 2026 Merit List, Result Download Link

India Post GDS Result: Details Mentioned On The Merit List

  • Division
  • Office
  • Post Name
  • Post Community
  • Registration Number
  • Marks obtained in percentage
  • Division area Where candidates Will verify documents.

 

