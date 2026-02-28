India Post GDS Result 2026 Live: Merit List To Be Out Soon, Direct Link Here

India Post GDS Result 2026 Live Updates: The Indian Postal Department is expected to declare the India Post GDS Result 2026 soon to fill 28,636 Gramin Dak Sevak posts across the country. Once released, the result will be available on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The online application process began on January 31 and concluded on February 16 for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM).

The first merit list will be released in PDF format on the GDS Online Engagement Portal. Candidates will be able to check their roll numbers once the link is activated.

India Post GDS Result 2026: Release Date And Merit List

There is no official confirmation regarding the result date. However, based on past trends, the merit list is expected to be released soon. Selection will be determined based on Class 10 marks. The process does not include any written examination or interview.

Once the merit list is released, candidates whose names appear in the list will be called for document verification and a medical examination. The merit list will be prepared circle-wise and category-wise. Additional lists may be released if vacancies remain unfilled.

Candidates will also be notified about their selection through SMS and email on their registered contact details.

India Post GDS 1st Merit List: How To Download

Visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Click on the "Results" section on the homepage

Select your respective state or circle

Open the merit list PDF displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Eligibility and Age Limit

Candidates must have passed Class 10 with Mathematics and English and must possess knowledge of the local language.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 18 and 40 years of age as on January 1, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

India Post GDS Result 2026: Document Verification

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for document verification within 15 days of the release of the merit list. They will be required to present original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies.