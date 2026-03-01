India Post GDS Result 2025 Live: Merit List Likely Today, Check Download Steps, Link Here

India Post Merit List Release: The India Post GDS result is likely to be released today, March 1, 2026, on the official website of the Indian Postal Department - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Notably, the recruitment process did not involve any written examination or interview. The merit list has been prepared solely on the basis of Class 10 marks and will mention several details such as Division, Office, Post Name, Post Community, Registration Number, marks obtained in percentage and in which division area candidates should verify documents.

This is one of the largest recruitment drives in the country, aiming to fill 28,636 Gramin Dak Sevak posts across the country.

When Will India Post GDS Result, Merit List Be Released?

Although the department has not officially confirmed the result date, candidates can expect the merit list to be released today or before the first week of March 2026. The past trend analysis say that merit list will be released soon. The online application process was conducted from January 13 to February 16 for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). Once released, candidates will be notified of the merit list here. Last year, several candidates across the country had scored a 100 percentile in the GDS recruitment drive.

How and Where to Download the Result, Merit List?

The merit list will be available on the official India Post portal - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates need to click on "Shortlisted candidates" section on the homepage under the "Candidate Corner" section and then click on the relevant state-wise or circle-wise merit list link. The list will then be downloaded.

India Post GDS Merit List Download Link

The merit list will be prepared circle-wise and category-wise and additional lists may also be released if vacancies remain unfilled.

What Happens After the Result?

Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will have to undergo document verification and a medical examination within 15 days of the result declaration. They must carry original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies.

Applications for the post of India Post GDS were invited from candidates aged 18 to 40 who had passed Class 10 with Mathematics and English and possessed knowledge of the local language.