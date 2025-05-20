India Post GDS 2025: 3rd Merit List Released, Check Steps To Download

India Post GDS 2025: India Post GDS 2025: India Post has officially released the third merit list for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). Candidates who applied for the post can now view and download the merit list from the official portal at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2025: Steps To Download

To access the merit list, follow the steps below:

Step 1. Visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link labeled "India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2025" on the homepage

Step 3. You'll be redirected to a new page showing state-wise merit lists

Step 4. Select your state to view the corresponding list

Step 5. The merit list will appear on your screen

Step 6. Download and save the list for future reference

Candidates featured in the third merit list will undergo a document verification process, which will be carried out by the Divisional or Unit Head of the postal division where the vacancy has been notified. Verification must be completed within 15 days of the result announcement.

To ensure a smooth process, shortlisted candidates are required to report to the designated authority with the following documents:

Original Class 10 mark sheet

Valid identity proof

Proof of date of birth

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

EWS certificate (if applicable)

Transgender certificate (if applicable)

Medical certificate from a government medical officer

In addition to original documents, two sets of self-attested photocopies must be submitted. Failure to report within the 15-day window will result in automatic cancellation of the candidate's application. The system will mark such cases as 'Non-turned up,' and no further verification will be allowed.

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2025: Vacancies

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21,413 vacancies across various states under India Post. The process is being conducted circle-wise and state-wise, and selections are made accordingly.

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for GDS posts does not include a written examination. Instead, candidates are shortlisted purely on the basis of their Class 10 board exam marks. Once the merit list is released, document verification is the final step before engagement.

For further details and updates, applicants are advised to regularly check the official website.