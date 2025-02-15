India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: 21,413 Vacancies For 10th Pass, No Exam Required

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: India Post has announced the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2025, inviting applications for 21,413 vacancies under Schedule-I, January 2025. The application process started on February 10, 2025, and will remain open until March 3, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The last date for fee payment is also March 3, 2025.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive covers multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh. Candidates can check the official notification for state-wise details.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board.

Language Proficiency: Applicants must be proficient in the local language of the state they are applying from, studied at least up to Class 10.

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 40 years (as of March 3, 2025)

Age Relaxation: Reserved categories are eligible for relaxation as per government norms.

Salary Structure

Branch Post Master (BPM): Rs 12,000 - Rs 29,380 per month

Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) / Dak Sevak: Rs 10,000 - Rs 24,470 per month

Selection Process

There will be no written exam for this recruitment. Selection will be based on a merit list prepared from Class 10 marks.

Application Fee

General/OBC candidates: Rs 100

SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates: Exempted from the fee

For more details and to apply, candidates should visit the official website.

Check the detailed notification here