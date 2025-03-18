"Grossly Misleading": Nestle India Debunks Fake Job Post Offering Rs 5-10 Lakh Salaries

Nestle India has issued a warning to job seekers about a recruitment scam that falsely promises employment opportunities with the company. The scam advertises multiple positions with attractive salaries ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh per annum. However, Nestle India's Chairman and Managing Director, Suresh Narayanan, has confirmed that these job postings are fake. He has cautioned "young and aspiring talents" to be vigilant and not respond to such fraudulent advertisements, which may appear as pop-ups or on fake websites.

The fake job posting that caught Nestle India's attention was shared by a LinkedIn user named Pooja Dayal, who claims to be a recruitment specialist in her LinkedIn bio.

"Hi All, We are hiring for Multiple Positions in Nestle. Virtual Interview on 17th to 18th March 2025 | Timing:- 04:00 PM," she wrote.

In response, Mr Narayanan called the advert ''fake" and issued a statement.

"This advert for Nestle India 🇮🇳 jobs is completely fake, untrue and grossly misleading. Appealing to all young and aspiring talent NOT to respond to this or any advert that might pop up! As the CMD for Nestle India 🇮🇳, I don't want any youngster from anywhere to be duped by the lofty offers made! Hence please do not respond, and the reason I am personally intervening is my concern for you," Mr Narayanan wrote on LinkedIn.

In response tp the job scam, Nestle India also clarified that it only recruits candidates through two official channels, either through direct recruitment through the company's website or partnering with reputable, authorized recruitment agencies in the industry.

"Nestle India recruits candidates either directly or through duly authorized reputed recruitment agencies in the industry. Our recruitment agencies do not charge any amount from the candidates either before or after the completion of the recruitment process. We request aspiring candidates to be cautious as Nestle India does not authorize any recruitment agency to directly issue an 'Offer Letter' for employment," the company wrote in a post on LinkedIn.