India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Application Status Link Activated, Check Details

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: The Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications has activated the online application status link for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment, January 2025 batch. Interested candidates can check the status of their applications by visiting the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The application process started on February 10, 2025, and will remain open until March 3, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21,413 vacancies across the country.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Steps To Check Application Status

Step 1: Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the "Apply Online" section and click on "Application Status".

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your registration number to check your application status.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Salary Structure

Branch Post Master (BPM): Rs 12,000 - Rs 9,380 per month

Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) / Dak Sevak: Rs 10,000 - Rs 24,470 per month

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

There will be no written exam for this recruitment. Selection will be based on a merit list prepared from Class 10 marks.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognized board.

Language Proficiency: Applicants must be proficient in the local language of the state they are applying from and must have studied it at least up to Class 10.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 40 years (as of March 3, 2025)

The recruitment drive covers multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh. Candidates can check the official notification for state-wise details.