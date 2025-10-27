Advertisement

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment: Applications Open For 348 Gramin Dak Sevak Positions

IPPBL has announced 348 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevaks across India, with the highest openings.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment: Applications Open For 348 Gramin Dak Sevak Positions
Candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website and clicking on the career option
New Delhi:

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPBL) will soon close the applications for 348 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) that were opened on October 9. "The last date for final submission of the application along with fee payment is October 29," according to the official notification of IPPBL, adding that interested candidates can only apply by visiting www.ippbonline.com.

The vacancies are open across India, with the highest number of vacancies in Uttar Pradesh, 40, followed by Maharashtra, 31, and Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, 29 each.

IPPBL said online eligible candidates must apply for the vacancies; otherwise, their application will be summarily rejected. The age limit is 20 to 35 as of 01.08.2025, and candidates must be graduates in any discipline (Regular/Distance Learning) from a University/Institution/Board recognized by the Government of India or approved by a Government Regulatory Body.

Selection Process:

1. The merit list will be drawn banking outlet-wise.

2. Selection will be made on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in graduation.

3. However, the Bank reserves the right to conduct an online test.

According to IPPBL, the application fee for the form is Rs 750 (non-refundable), and the salary will be around Rs 30,000. GDS will be required to perform direct sales and related activities at various offices of the Bank.

Candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website and clicking on the career option to find the application form. Before applying, candidates are advised to check the important points added by IPPB

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
India Post Payments Bank Limited, IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025, GDS Vacancies 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com