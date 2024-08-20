India Post GDS Result 2024: Circle-Wise 1st Merit List Released, Check Steps To Download

India Post GDS Result 2024: India Post has released the first merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2024. Candidates who applied for GDS positions can check the circle-wise merit list by visiting the official websites, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in and indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in.

The official notification states: "Shortlisted candidates should have their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names on or before September 3, 2024. The shortlisted candidates should report for verification with their original documents and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all relevant documents."

India Post GDS Result 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

On the homepage, navigate to the 'July-2024 Shortlisted Candidates' section under the Candidate's Corner

Select your respective circle and click on the list of shortlisted candidates

A new page will open

Check the list and download it

Take a printout for future reference

India Post has issued List-I of Shortlisted Candidates for the following circles: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal. Results for other circles will be released soon.

The recruitment drive aims to fill Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies nationwide across 23 circles. The recruitment is conducted state-wise, with different numbers of posts allocated to each state, including 2,718 posts in Rajasthan, 2,558 in Bihar, 4,588 in Uttar Pradesh, 4,011 in Madhya Pradesh, and 1,338 in Chhattisgarh, among others.

Post Office GDS Recruitment 2024: Eligibility And Age Limit

Candidates who have passed Class 10 from a recognised Board of School Education are eligible to apply. Proficiency in cycling and computer use is required. Applicant's ages should be between 18 and 32 years as of August 5, 2024. Reserved categories are exempt from the upper age limit, as per government rules.

Post Office GDS Recruitment 2024: Salary

The salary for the Gramin Dak Sevak post ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 29,380 per month.