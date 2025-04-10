SSC GD Results 2025 To Be Out Soon, Check Official Website, Steps To Download Merit List

SSC GD Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) this month. However, the Commission has not yet confirmed the exact date and time of the result announcement. Candidates who appeared for the exam can expect the results soon.

SSC GD Result 2025

The examination was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025. It comprised sections on General Knowledge, English/Hindi Language, Mathematics, and Intelligence & Reasoning. Each section contained 20 objective-type questions. Each correct response carries 2 marks, while 0.5 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Where To Check

Once released, candidates will be able to check their SSC GD Constable Result 2025 on the official website - ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Steps To Check

Go to the official SSC website - ssc.gov.in.

Select the 'Results' section on the homepage.

Click on the link titled "SSC GD Result 2025: List of Candidates Qualified for PET/PST."

Click the link to download the SSC GD Result PDF.

Search for your roll number or name in the PDF using Ctrl+F

Save the result for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: PET, PST





Qualified candidates will proceed to the next stages of the recruitment process, which include the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and a Medical Examination. These stages are designed to assess candidates' physical capability and medical fitness for roles in various security forces. Details regarding the dates and venues for these tests will be published on the official SSC website.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 39,481 vacancies for the position of Constable (General Duty) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).