India Post GDS Circle-Wise Merit List 2026: Check Download Link, Past Year Release Date

India Post GDS Result 2026: The India Post Department is likely to release the GDS circle-wise merit list 2026 soon. Candidates will be able to check and download the merit lists for their respective states from the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Last year, the first merit list was released within 18 days of the closure of the application process.

In 2025, the application process was conducted from February 10 to March 3, 2025, and the first merit list was released on March 21, 2025.

India Post GDS Result Release Date

Based on past year trends, candidates can expect the first circle-wise merit list to be released around March 4, 2026, or in the first week of March, as the application process this year was conducted from January 13 to February 16, 2026.

When Will The Second Merit List Be Released?

After the release of the first merit list, subsequent lists are issued to fill vacancies arising from candidates dropping out or failing to clear the next stages - document verification and medical examination. The second merit list is usually released about a month after the first list, followed by further lists if required.

Download Link - India Post GDS Result 2026 Download Link

All Six Merit List Release Dates 2025

Merit List Number Release Date Merit List 1 March 21, 2025 Merit List 2 April 21, 2025 Merit List 3 May 19, 2025 Merit List 4 June 16, 2025 Merit List 5 July 9, 2025 Merit List 6 July 30, 2025

India Post GDS Result 2026: How To Download Circle-Wise Merit List?

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Click on the "Merit List" link under the "Candidate Corner" section. Then select "List of Shortlisted Candidates" under the respective state or circle section. The merit list will open in PDF format. Download and save it for future reference.

This year, India Post aims to fill 28,636 Gramin Dak Sevak posts across the country. The GDS recruitment drive is one of the major hiring exercises in the country, requiring only Class 10 marks as the eligibility criteria.