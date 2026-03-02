India Post GDS Result 2026: Check State-Wise Expected Cut-Off Here

India Post GDS State-Wise Cut-Off 2026: The India Post GDS 2026 result is expected to be announced soon, and thousands of candidates across the country are eagerly awaiting it. The minimum marks required for selection vary depending on factors such as the number of vacancies in a particular state, total applications received, category reservations, and the number of merit lists issued.

The India Post Department may release multiple merit lists if selected candidates withdraw or fail to complete the second stage of the selection process, which includes document verification and medical examination. Merit lists will continue to be published until all vacancies are filled.

State-Wise GDS 2026 Expected Cut-Off

The following cut-off range is based on last year's results and indicates the minimum marks required to clear the first stage of the GDS selection process:

Delhi - Last year, the cut-off ranged between 96 and 100 percentile.

Andhra Pradesh - 89 to 100 percentile.

Assam - 86 to 100 percentile.

Bihar - 85 to 100 percentile.

Chhattisgarh - 96 to 100 percentile (lower in a few cases).

Gujarat - 72 to 100 percentile.

Haryana - Only 100 percentile scorers were selected up to Merit List 6.

Himachal Pradesh - 96 to 100 percentile.

Jammu and Kashmir - 93 to 100 percentile.

Jharkhand - 92 to 100 percentile.

Karnataka - 93 to 100 percentile.

Madhya Pradesh - 90 to 100 percentile.

Maharashtra - 88 to 100 percentile (lower in some instances).

North East - 60 to 100 percentile (lower in certain cases).

Odisha - 82 to 100 percentile.

Punjab - 90 to 100 percentile (lower in some cases).

Tamil Nadu - 88 to 100 percentile (significantly lower in several cases).

Telangana - 95 to 100 percentile.

Uttar Pradesh - 94 to 100 percentile.

Uttarakhand - 90 to 100 percentile (lower in some cases).

West Bengal - 90 to 100 percentile (lower in some cases).

Delhi, UP, Himachal Pradesh and Telanaga showed selection of candidates at high percentages.

These estimated cut-offs are based on all merit lists released for each state last year and provide a general indication of the marks candidates may need to secure selection.