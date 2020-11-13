948 Vacancies To Be Filled In North Eastern Postal Circle

India Post announces to fill 948 posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks

India Post, Ministry of Communications, has announced to fill 948 posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in North Eastern postal circle. Application forms for recruitment are available online. Candidates can fill and submit the forms on or before December 11.

Apply Online

Out of the total number of vacancies, 360 are reserved for EWS category, 35 for OBC, 100 for SC, 349 for ST category and 360 for general category.

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) includes Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak posts. The minimum educational qualification required for this job is Class 10 pass with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English language. Candidates with this qualification and aged between 18 to 40 years are eligible to apply for this job.

The pay scale of the branch postmaster post is Rs 12,000 and for other posts is Rs 10,000.

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Payment of fee is exempted for all female, trans-woman candidates, all SC, ST candidates and all PwD candidates.

India Post has also announced to fill 1,634 vacancies in Jharkhand and Punjab postal circles.

