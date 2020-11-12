India Post Announces 1,634 Vacancies, Class 10 Pass Eligible

India Post has announced to recruit 1,634 GDSs in Jharkhand, Punjab postal circles.

India Post has announced to recruit 1,634 Gramin Dak Sevaks in Jharkhand and Punjab postal circles. Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) includes Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak posts. The minimum educational qualification required for this job is Class 10 pass with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English language. Candidates with this qualification and aged between 18 to 40 years are eligible to apply for this job.

Out of the total number of vacancies, a total of 1118 vacancies are available in Jharkhand and 516 in Punjab.

Candidates will be required to provide Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute run by Central Government, State Government, Universities, Boards or Private Institutions Organizations. "This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Matriculation or class XII or any other higher educational level and in such cases, a separate certificate will not be insisted upon," it is mentioned in the notification.

Application forms are available online on GDS recruitment website of India Post. The last date for submission of forms is December 11.

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Payment of fee is exempted for all female, trans-woman candidates, all SC, ST candidates and all PwD candidates.

Click here for more Jobs News