Government Will Help Youth Get Six Lakh Jobs Over The Next Two Years: Punjab Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced that his government will help youth get six lakh jobs over the next two years. In his Independence Day address today he further said of the six lakh jobs, one lakh will be provided in the government sector.

The Chief Minister said 50,000 government jobs will be provided in the financial year 2020-21 and the rest 50,000 in the financial year 2021-22.

He also announced that a virtual mega job mela will be held next month with a target of placement of 50,000 youth in the private sector.

Mr Singh claimed his government has already helped 13.60 lakh youth get gainful employment or self-employment under its flagship 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar' scheme.

Vowing not to rest till he had put state's economy back on track of growth, Chief Minister @capt_amarinder announced a slew of welfare measures for people.

The CM claimed that Rs 63,000 crore investment has already been released on the ground with the potential of two lakh jobs in the state.

He also made a special mention of people who had performed exceptional service during the COVID-19 pandemic and said awards will be bestowed on them by his government on January 26 next year.

He also acknowledged the work done by farmers for feeding the nation during the lockdown period. He lauded industrialists who had shown "remarkable resilience" in recovering from the extreme slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

