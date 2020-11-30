Job Opportunity At IGNOU, Registration Begins On December 1

IGNOU recruitment 2020: Application forms will be available December 1 onwards.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced to fill 21 posts of Assistant Registrar and 1 post of Security Officer. Application forms for this recruitment will be available on the website of the university December 1 onwards. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till December 31.

For the post of Assistant Registrar candidates must have Master's Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade.

For the Security Officer post, candidates must have Master's Degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade. Candidates should also be a released Short Service Commissioned Officer or serving as such after having completed initial period of assignment of 5 years of military service and whose case the Ministry of Defence issues certificate that the candidate would be released within 3 months of selection and from the date of receipt of offer of appointment.

The maximum age limit for both the posts is 42 years as on December 1, 2020.

The pay scale of the posts is Rs 56100-177500 level 10 of 7th CPC.

