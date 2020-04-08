Indian Council Of Medical Research Announces ICMR JRF 2020 Schedule; Exam In July

ICMR JRF 2020 schedule has been announced and exam will be held in July

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced the schedule for ICMR Junior Research Fellowship (ICMR JRF) Test 2020. The application process for ICMR JRF will begin on April 27 and conclude on May 27, 2020. ICMR will award a total of 150 Fellowships through this exam.

Any candidate with an MSc/MA or an equivalent degree with minimum 55% marks (for general/EWS/OBC categories only) is eligible to apply. The minimum percentage required for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates is 50%.

The upper age limit is 28 years as on September 20, 2020. Upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC, ST, PwBD, and female candidates and by 3 years for OBC candidates.

ICMR will hold the examination in collaboration with Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. The computer-based test will be held on July 12, 2020.

Out of the total fellowships, 120 will be awarded in the field of Biomedical Sciences with emphasis on Life Sciences (like microbiology, physiology, molecular biology, genetics, human biology, biotechnology, biochemistry, bioinformatics, biophysics, immunology, pharmacology, nursing, zoology, botany, environmental sciences and veterinary Medicine (excluding Agriculture extension/ Soil Sciences, etc.) and thirty (30) fellowships for the work with emphasis on Social Sciences like psychology, sociology, home science, statistics anthropology, social work, public health/health economics (agriculture economics will not be considered).

The detailed information on application process and other details will be released on official websites for both PGIMER Chandigarh and ICMR.

Only online applications will be accepted. General, EWS, and OBC candidates will have to pay Rs. 1500 by way of application fee. The fee for SC and ST candidates is Rs. 1200. Candidates in the PwBD category are exempted from application fee.

Click here for more Education News