IBPS RRB Officer Exam Result Today: What's Next?

IBPS will declare the RRB Officer exam result today. Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. Selection to the post of Officers in grameen banks or the regional rural banks (RRB) will be through written exams and interview. IBPS conducts recruitment of Officers and Office Assistants for the RRBs. While the Office Assistants are selected through two phases of written exam, the Officers (scale 1, 2 and 3) are selected through one/two phases of written exam and interview.

IBPS RRB Result: Know How, Where To Check

In August, IBPS had conducted the preliminary examination for Officer scale 1 and Office Assistant posts.

Today result will be announced for the Officer scale 1 post.

Candidates who qualify the exam will appear for the main exam and subsequently appear for the interview.

The main exam of Officer scale 1 post will be held alongside the single level exam for Officer scale 2 and Officer scale 3.

For Officers in Scale 1 and Office Assistant, the provisional allotment shall be restricted within the RRBs of the State opted for. Therefore proficiency in local language is a must for selection to these posts. Candidates who have not studied the local language will be given a time of six months from the date of joining to acquire the proficiency.

