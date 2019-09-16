IBPS RRB Officer Result Today

IBPS RRB result will be released at ibps.in: Know How To Check

"IBPS RRB Officers scale 1 result will be made available by late evening today," confirmed the IBPS today. IBPS RRB result will be released on the official website ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Result

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had conducted the prelims exam on August 3, 4 and 11 for selection of Officers in regional rural banks (RRB).

For Officer scale 1 post, the marks obtained in the prelims will be used to shortlist candidates for the main exam, however these marks will not be considered for the final result.

IBPS RRB Officer Main Exam Pattern

IBPS RRB Main Exam In Regional Languages Now

In the main exam, candidates have to attempt questions related to reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language or Hindi language and quantitative aptitude. The exam would carry a total of 200 marks.

Each wrong answer marked by the candidate would lead to negative marking. For every wrong answer, one fourth of the total mark allotted to that question will be deducted.

IBPS Clerk 2019 Recruitment Announced For More Than 12,000 Vacancies

The exam was held along with the preliminary exam for Office Assistant post, which concluded on August 25.

The provisional allotment for all the posts will conclude in January 2020.

In this recruitment, IBPS would select candidates for Officer scale 1, Officer scale 2, Officer scale 3 and Office Assistant posts. While there will be a single exam for Officer scale 2 and 3 posts, there will be two exams for other posts. There will be no interview for the Office Assistant post.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.