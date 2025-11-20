IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Results Declared, Steps To Check Scores Online

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results for the IBPS Clerk (Customer Services Associate) (CSA) Prelims 2025 today. Applicants who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results by entering their registration number/ roll number and password. Candidates will be able to access their results by November 27, 2025.

The marking scheme of the examination includes one mark for each correct answer and a negative marking for wrong answers.

The prelims result will include qualifying details for the mains examination and other personal details like name, date of birth etc.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Result: How to download result?

Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in.

The mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2025. The prelims result is likely contingent on the mains and based on which candidates can expect the result to be released by November 25 followed by mains admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 13,533 vacancies. The preliminary examination was conducted on October 4, 5, and 11, 2025.