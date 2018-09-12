IBPS RRB Result 2018: Reserve List For CRP RRBs VI Office Assistant, Officers Scale I Released

IBPS RRB Result 2018 @ Ibps.in: Reserve List For CRP RRBs VI Office Assistant, Officers Scale I Released

IBPS reserve list for CRP RRBs VI Recruitment of Office Assistants and CRP RRBs VI Recruitment of Officers Scale I released on the official website. The IBPS reserve list can be accessed from the official website ibps.in. IBPS reserve list was made based on the reported vacancies by the respective RRBs in each category and posts within a particular state, subject to availability of candidates. IBPS announced the result for RRB VII Officer Scale I Preliminary Exam on September 8, 2018. Now, the result for Office Assistant Preliminary exam of RRB VII is awaited.

What is Reserve List in IBPS?

The list of states for which reserve list provisional allotment has been made based on the reported vacancies by the respective RRBs in each category and posts within a particular state, subject to availability of candidates.

Provisionally Allotted candidates are being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number of candidates recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration for CRP RRBs-VI.

The said provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference, keeping in new the spirit of Government Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Government of India/Others from time to time, administrative exigency, etc.

According to a statement from IBPS regarding the IBPS reserve list, no change in the data already registered by the candidate in the online application form is possible.

"The decision of IBPS in allotment of RRBs is final and binding upon the selected candidates. However, IBPS reserves the right to cancel, re-allot RRB-wise allocation depending upon exigencies or otherwise," said the notification.

IBPS Reserve List: How to check

Step one: Go to official IBPS website: www.ibps.in.

Step two: Click on the link RRB results link from the home page

Step three: Click on the result link from next page

Step four: Enter your registration details on next page

Step five: Submit and download your IBPS reserve link

