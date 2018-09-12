IBPS RRB 2018: Admit Card Released For Officer Scale I, II, III Main/Single Exam @ Ibps.in

IBPS RRB 2018: Admit Card Released For Officer Scale I, II, III Main/Single Exam

IBPS has released the admit cards for the Main exam for RRB officer Scale I and fro the Single exam for RRB Officer Scale II and III. IBPS conducted Preliminary and Main examination for the selection for Officer Scale I posts and a single exam for the selection for Officer Scale II and III posts. The Main/Single exam for Officer Scale I, II, and III will be conducted on September 30, 2018.

The call letters will be available for download till September 20, 2018. The Main/Single Exam will be conducted in computer-based mode.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale Main Exam Admit Card 2018: How To Download?

IBPS has released Main/Single Exam admit cards for Officer Scale I, II, and III at www.ibps.in

Step one: Go to official IBPS website: www.ibps.in.

Step two: Click on the call letter download link from the home page or alternatively you can click on the CRP RRBs tab and access the admit card link thereof.

Step three: Enter your registration number, password and the captcha image correctly.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

Candidates are advised to check the details mentioned on the admit card carefully after downloading.

IBPS RB Main/Single Exam 2018

The duration of the exam will be 2 hours for all the three scales except for Officer Scale II (Specialist Cadre) for which the exam will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration.

