IBPS RRB 2018: Admit Card Released For Officer Scale I, II, III Main/Single Exam @ Ibps.in

IBPS has released the admit cards for the Main exam for RRB officer Scale I and fro the Single exam for RRB Officer Scale II and III.

Jobs | | Updated: September 12, 2018 17:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IBPS RRB 2018: Admit Card Released For Officer Scale I, II, III Main/Single Exam @ Ibps.in

IBPS RRB 2018: Admit Card Released For Officer Scale I, II, III Main/Single Exam

New Delhi: 

IBPS has released the admit cards for the Main exam for RRB officer Scale I and fro the Single exam for RRB Officer Scale II and III. IBPS conducted Preliminary and Main examination for the selection for Officer Scale I posts and a single exam for the selection for Officer Scale II and III posts. The Main/Single exam for Officer Scale I, II, and III will be conducted on September 30, 2018.

The call letters will be available for download till September 20, 2018. The Main/Single Exam will be conducted in computer-based mode. 

IBPS RRB Officer Scale Main Exam Admit Card 2018: How To Download?

ibps.in, ibps, ibps rrb, ibps rrb admit crad, ibps rrb main admit card, ibps rrb mains admit card, ibps rrb main exam admit card

IBPS has released Main/Single Exam admit cards for Officer Scale I, II, and III at www.ibps.in

Step one: Go to official IBPS website: www.ibps.in.

Step two: Click on the call letter download link from the home page or alternatively you can click on the CRP RRBs tab and access the admit  card link thereof. 

Step three: Enter your registration number, password and the captcha image correctly. 

Step four: Submit and download your admit card. 

Candidates are advised to check the details mentioned on the admit card carefully after downloading. 

IBPS RB Main/Single Exam 2018

The duration of the exam will be 2 hours for all the three scales except for Officer Scale II (Specialist Cadre) for which the exam will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration. 

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IBPSIBPS RRB

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesVijay MallyaHouse arrest

................................ Advertisement ................................