IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam Admit Card Released

IBPS has released the admit cards for the Office Assistant main exam. IBPS RRB Office Assistant is generally being searched as IBPS RRB clerk. The prelims exam result for the post was declared on September 14. IBPS had uploaded the RRB clerk result on its official website ibps.in. The RRB clerk or Office Assistant main exam admit card can be downloaded from the official website ibps.in till October 7, 2018. In order to download the main exam call letter candidates shall have to login here using their registration number/ password number and password/ date of birth.

'Internet based Call letter download depends on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of Applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night,' reads the instructions given on the website.

For recruitment to RRBs, IBPS conducts preliminary phase of exam for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant. For other posts, there is a single exam. IBPS has already released the admit card for the Officer Scale I Main exam and Officer Scale II and II single exam.

On other hand, online registration has already begun for IBPS Clerk 2018. A total of 7275 vacancies have been notified by IBPS. For the financial year 2019-2020, the vacancies will be filled through a common recruitment process which will include online preliminary exam and online main exam.

