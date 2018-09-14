IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result Announced @ Ibps.in, Check Now

IBPS RRB office assistant prelims result announced @ ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Result: IBPS or Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, the official recruitment agency affiliated with various banks in India, has published the result for IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims exam today. The IBPS RRB Clerk result or IBPS RRB office assistant result can be accessed from the IBPS official website, ibps.in. The institute had earlier released the result for the Officer Scale I Preliminary Exam on September 8. In another development today, IBPS Clerk 2018 recruitment notification was released. A total of 7275 vacancies have been notified by IBPS for 19 participating nationalised banks.

IBPS conducts preliminary exam only for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant posts.

IBPS had conducted the RRB Prelims exam for Office Assistant post in August. IBPS will only release the result status and will release the score for individual candidates later.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check your IBPS RRB Clerk or Office Assistant results:

Step 1 : Visit the official IBPS website: www.ibps.in

Step 2 : Click on the result link on the home page.

Step 3 : Enter your registration details on the next page

Step 4 : View your result status.

IBPS Clerk 2018: Recruitment Notification Out; Application Begins On September 18

Candidates who qualify the IBPS RRB Prelims exam will have to appear for the IBPS RRB Main examination. The admit card for the IBPS RRB Main examination will be released in September and the Main examination will be conducted on October 7, 2018 (for Office Assistant).

IBPS has already released the admit card for the Officer Scale I Main exam and Officer Scale II and II Single exam.

The result will be available on the official website and candidates would need their registration number to check their result.

