IBPS To Announce RRB Officer Scale Main Exam Result Today

IBPS RRB Result 2019 for Officer Scale I main exam will be released today

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will announce result for RRB Officer Scale I Main examination today. Apart from the result for RRB Officer Scale I, the Institute will also release result for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale II, and III Online Single Examination. The result for all three posts will be released 'late evening' today, as per IBPS website.

The main examination for IBPS RRB Officer Scale I was conducted on October 13. The online single examination for Officer Scale II and III posts was also held on October 13.

The IBPS RRB Main exam result will be available on the official IBPS website and candidates will be able to check their result by logging into their candidate's profile.

IBPS conducts the recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks. For Office Assistant, and Officer Scale I posts, the institute conducts a preliminary exam followed by a main exam. In case, of Officer Scale II, and III posts, there is only one exam conducted.

Candidates who qualify the main/single exam will be called for interview.

After IBPS RRB result is released today, the institute will release scores of candidates who appeared in the main/single exam in coming few days.

IBPS is also expected to announce result for RRB Office Assistant main examination. The Main exam for IBPS RRB Office Assistant post was held on October 20, 2019. Interview is not held for Office Assistant post and candidates who qualify in the Main exam will be empaneled after document verification process.

