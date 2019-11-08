IBPS PO Prelims Score Card Released. Check Here

IBPS PO scores for Prelims exam are available at ibps.in.

IBPS PO score card for the prelims examination is out. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released PO Prelim exam 2019 score cards today on the official website. IBPS PO scores are available at ibps.in. The Institute had announced result for the IBPS PO Prelim exam on November 1, 2019. According to an update available at the IBPS website, the candidates will be allowed to check their scores till November 30.

Prelim exam is the first stage in the selection process for Probationary Officers. Candidates who qualify in the IBPS PO Prelim exam appear in the PO Main exam - the next stage in the selection process.

Candidates would be able to download their section-wise and total scores after logging into their candidate's profile on the IBPS website.

To download the IBPS PO scores, candidates will have to key in their registration number along with the password they created during the registration process.

IBPS PO cut off details of Prelims exam might also be released with the score card.

Qualified candidates will sit for the IBPS PO main exam which will be held on November 30, 2019. The main exam will also be conducted in computer-based mode. The call letters for the main exam will be released soon.

The main exam will also be computer-based but it will be different in the structure and difficulty-level from the preliminary examination. The main examination has both objective and subjective components.

There will be total 155 questions carrying total 200 marks. There will be four sections in the objective part - Reasoning and Computer Aptitude (45 questions to be solved in 60 minutes), Banking Awareness (40 questions to be solved in 35 minutes), English Language (35 questions to be solved in 40 minutes), and Data Analysis and Interpretation (35 questions to be solved in 45 minutes).

The subjective part will have 2 descriptive questions (essay writing or letter writing) carrying total 25 marks. Candidates will get 3 hours to complete the objective part and 30 minutes to complete the descriptive part.

