IBPS PO Results 2018: Prelims Result Expected Soon @ Ibps.in, Here's How To Check

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2018: Expected Soon @ Ibps.in, Here's How To Check

IBPS or Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to release the IBPS PO prelims results this week. There is no official confirmation in this regard is not available on the official website of the Institute -- ibps.in --, however, according to some reports published on some portals, the results can be expected by the end of this month. IBPS conducted the PO prelims examination for recruitment of Probationary Officers in the participating banks in four days from October 13, 2018 to October 21, 2018. After the IBPS PO prelims results are declared, the main examinations, the second stage of the recruitment, will be held on November 18, 2018. This will be followed by an interview process where candidates who perform well in the main examinations will be selected for that.

Last year, IBPS published the PO prelims results 24 days prior to the conduct of IBPS PO main examination.

IBPS PO prelims exam consisted of objective tests for 100 marks, which was conducted online.

The IBPS PO prelims exam was of one hour duration consisted of 3 sections as English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

In IBPS PO prelims exams, the candidates will be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test and according to the PO notification, each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2018: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your IBPS PO prelims result 2018:

Step One: Go to the official website, ibps.in

Step Two: Click on the PO prelims results link provided on the homepage

Step Three: On next page open, again, click on the results link

Step Four: On next page, login with your registration details

Step Five: Submit the details and check your results

Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination.

Depending on the number of vacancies available for IBPS PO recruitment, cutoffs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for IBPS PO main examination.

The results of IBPS PO prelims examination will be released by end of this month or by November, before the main examination, which is scheduled for November 18.

IBPS PO main examination will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks.

Both the Objective and Descriptive Tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive Test by typing on the computer. Immediately after completion of Objective Test, Descriptive Test will be administered.

Click here for more Jobs News