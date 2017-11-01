IBPS PO Prelims 2017 Result Declared; Check Now IBPS PO 2017 result for the preliminary phase exam is available at ibps.in.

29 Shares EMAIL PRINT IBPS PO 2017 Result For Prelims Exam; Check At Ibps.in New Delhi: IBPS PO result 2017 for the preliminary phase exam has been declared. The result was expected by late evening today. Candidates expecting the result can check it at the official website ibps.in. Click here to know how to check IBPS PO prelims result 2017. Online result portal will be active till 7 November 2017. Candidates had been waiting eagerly for the result to be declared. IBPS PO prelims exam is the first selection process of the recruitment and is qualifying in nature. Marks obtained in the main exam only will be considered for shortlisting candidates for interview.





Immediately after the declaration of the IBPS PO prelims result, admit card for the main exam will be released. Candidates can access the same using their roll number or registration number and password or date of birth. IBPS PO main exam which will be conducted on November 26, 2017. After the Main examination, qualified candidates will be shortlisted for interview. The final and provisional allotment of probationary officers will be completed by April 2018.



The declaration of IBPS PO prelims result will help candidates to know their candidature for the main exam. This will also allow the qualified candidates with more time to prepare for the main exam. IBPS PO Main exam is scheduled to be held on 26 November 2017.







