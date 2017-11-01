IBPS PO Prelims 2017 Result Declared; Check Now

Immediately after the declaration of the IBPS PO prelims result, admit card for the main exam will be released. Candidates can access the same using their roll number or registration number and password or date of birth. IBPS PO main exam which will be conducted on November 26, 2017. After the Main examination, qualified candidates will be shortlisted for interview. The final and provisional allotment of probationary officers will be completed by April 2018.
The declaration of IBPS PO prelims result will help candidates to know their candidature for the main exam. This will also allow the qualified candidates with more time to prepare for the main exam. IBPS PO Main exam is scheduled to be held on 26 November 2017. The IBPS PO result 2017 which was expected within 31 October 2017 was not declared till yesterday
