IBPS PO Prelims Result 2017: Important Points For Candidates

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the preliminary exam for recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) in October. To check the result for IBPS PO 2017 Preliminary Exam candidates would need their registration number and password genertaed at the time of registration.The second step in the selection of probationary officers is a Main examination which will be conducted on November 26, 2017. After the Main examination, qualified candidates are called for an interview. The final and provisional allotment of POs will be complete by April 2018.Step one: Go to official website: www.ibps.inStep two: Click on the result link for IBPS PO/MT 2017 Preliminary Exam.Step three: In the new window, enter your registration id and password.Step four: Submit your details an d view your result.IBPS releases category-wise sectional and overall cut offs and only those candidates who score marks equal to or more than the cut off marks are considered qualified for Main examination.The admit card for IBPS PO 2017 Main examination will be available for download sometime in November 2017. The Main examination will also be computer based and will have four sections - Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis and interpretation. There will also be an English Language section comprising letter and essay writing. This section is allotted 30 minutes duration an d carries 25 marks.Click here for more Jobs News