IBPS PO Prelims Result 2017 Delayed Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has not yet declared the preliminary exam held for selection of Probationary Officers (PO).

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IBPS PO Prelims Result 2017 Delayed New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has not yet declared the preliminary exam held for selection of Probationary Officers (PO). The exam result which was supposed to be released in October 2017 (as per the schedule given by IBPS) has not been released yet. Candidates who had appeared for the exam are expecting the result soon, so they get to know their candidature for the main exam. Moreover declaration of result on time, will also allow the qualified candidates with more time to prepare for the main exam. IBPS PO Main exam is scheduled to be held on 26 November 2017.



NDTV called IBPS for clarification in this regard and the response was, it can be expected anytime this week. Candidates will get the intimation through SMS and email.



While we are still waiting for the preliminary results to be declared by IBPS, we can take a look at previous year cut off. Usually the cut offs lie in the same range as previous year cut off with a spike or decrease of a few marks. In 2016, the cut off marks for English Language section was 4.50 for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD and 7.00 for general candidates. For reasoning ability section, cut off was 5.50 for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD and 8.50 for general candidates. For Quantitative Aptitude section, the cut off was 5.25 for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD and 8.25 for general candidates.



The category-wise cut off for IBPS PO 2016 Prelim exam is given below:

General - 47.50

OBC - 46.50

SC - 40.00

ST - 31.25

OC - 32.75

VI - 31.50

HI - 18.00



Click here for



Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has not yet declared the preliminary exam held for selection of Probationary Officers (PO). The exam result which was supposed to be released in October 2017 (as per the schedule given by IBPS) has not been released yet. Candidates who had appeared for the exam are expecting the result soon, so they get to know their candidature for the main exam. Moreover declaration of result on time, will also allow the qualified candidates with more time to prepare for the main exam. IBPS PO Main exam is scheduled to be held on 26 November 2017.NDTV called IBPS for clarification in this regard and the response was, it can be expected anytime this week. Candidates will get the intimation through SMS and email.While we are still waiting for the preliminary results to be declared by IBPS, we can take a look at previous year cut off. Usually the cut offs lie in the same range as previous year cut off with a spike or decrease of a few marks. In 2016, the cut off marks for English Language section was 4.50 for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD and 7.00 for general candidates. For reasoning ability section, cut off was 5.50 for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD and 8.50 for general candidates. For Quantitative Aptitude section, the cut off was 5.25 for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD and 8.25 for general candidates.The category-wise cut off for IBPS PO 2016 Prelim exam is given below:General - 47.50OBC - 46.50SC - 40.00ST - 31.25OC - 32.75VI - 31.50HI - 18.00Click here for how to check IBPS PO prelims result