IBPS PO Admit Card For Mains Released. Direct Download Link Here

IBPS PO admit cards will be available for downloading till November 30 at ibps.in.

IBPS admit card 2019: IBPS PO admit card for Main examination has been released online. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Main admit card today on the official website. IBPS PO admit card is available for downloading at ibps.in. Before this, the Institute had announced result for the IBPS PO or Probationary Officers Prelims' exam on November 1, 2019 and it released the scores of the same examination on November 8. According to an update available at the IBPS website, the candidates will be allowed to check IBPS PO Prelim's scores till November 30.

IBPS PO admit card download link

The admit cards will be available for downloading till November 30.

To download the IBPS PO admit card, candidates will have to key in their registration number along with the password they created during the registration process.

Qualified candidates will sit for the IBPS PO main exam which will be held on November 30, 2019. The main exam will also be conducted in computer-based mode. The call letters for the main exam will be released soon.

The main exam will also be computer-based but it will be different in the structure and difficulty-level from the preliminary examination. The main examination has both objective and subjective components.

IBPS PO admit card for main examination is available at a page like this at ibps.in.

There will be total 155 questions carrying total 200 marks. There will be four sections in the objective part - Reasoning and Computer Aptitude (45 questions to be solved in 60 minutes), Banking Awareness (40 questions to be solved in 35 minutes), English Language (35 questions to be solved in 40 minutes), and Data Analysis and Interpretation (35 questions to be solved in 45 minutes).

The subjective part will have 2 descriptive questions (essay writing or letter writing) carrying total 25 marks. Candidates will get 3 hours to complete the objective part and 30 minutes to complete the descriptive part.

