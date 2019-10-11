IBPS PO Prelim Exam From Tomorrow; Important Points To Know

IBPS PO 2019: Prelim exam to start tomorrow in multiple shifts

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will commence the computer-based preliminary examination for recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) tomorrow. The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts over the weekend. IBPS had designated October 12, 13, 19, and 20 for conducting preliminary examination. The admit card for the PO prelim exam will be available for download on the official website till October 19.

The IBPS PO prelim exam will be of one hour duration. There would be three sections in the question paper - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. 20 minutes time will be allotted for each section which will be separately timed.

English language section will have 30 questions, and rest two sections will have 35 questions each. Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability sections will be bilingual, i.e. the questions will be in Hindi and English both.

While each correct answer will get the candidates 1 mark, 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer, hence the candidates should be careful and not make guesses while answering the questions.

Another important thing to remember is that candidates appearing for the IBPS PO Prelim exam are required to submit call letter, a photocopy and original of photo-identity proof bearing the candidate's name as it appears on the online submitted application form etc. at the time of examination. They should read the instructions as given on the admit card and follow the procedure to avoid cancellation of their candidature.

