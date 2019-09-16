IBPS Releases Pre-Exam Training Admit Card For Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment 2019

IBPS PO 2019: IBPS has released pre-exam training call letters

IBPS PO 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the PO admit card for pre-exam training. The pre-exam training call letters will be available for download till September 28. According to the official IBPS PO 2019 schedule, the pre-exam training will be conducted from September 23 to September 28, 2019. Pre-exam training for IBPS bank exams is conducted by the Nodal Banks/ Participating Organisations to a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities.

IBPS PO Pre-Exam Training Admit Card 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official IBPS website: ibps.in

Step two: Click on the link for PO pre-exam training call letter.

Step three: Enter your login details.

Step four: Submit and download your pre-exam training call letter.

IBPS PO 2019: Pre-Exam Training call Letter Download Link

"While training will be imparted free of cost, all other expenses regarding travelling, boarding, lodging etc. will have to be borne by the candidate for attending the pre-examination training programme at the designated Centres," says the official PO recruitment notice.

After IBPS wraps up pre-exam training for qualified candidates, it will release the PO prelims exam admit card. The IBPS PO prelims exam will be conducted in computer-based mode on October 12, 13, 19, and 20.

IBPS had notified 4336 Probationary Officer vacancies in August this year. The selection will be done through a preliminary exam, main exam, and interview.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.