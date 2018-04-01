IBPS Clerk Main Results Released @ Ibps.in; Check Now

The main examination was of two hours and forty minutes duration.
There were four sections in the question paper - General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude and separate time was allotted to each section. The test was organised in bilingual (Hindi and English) mode except for the test questions in General English section.
The Scores of Online Main Examination are obtained by adopting the following procedure:
1) Number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Corrected Score after applying penalty for wrong answers.
2) Final scores in each test are rounded off to two digits after the decimal point.
3) Total Weighted Score (TWS), wherever applicable, is arrived at as follows:
Total Weighted Score = Score obtained in Genera! Financial Awareness + General English + Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude + Quantitative Aptitude.
IBPS SO Main, Interview Combined Results Released @ Ibps.in; Check Now
