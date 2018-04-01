IBPS Clerk Main Results Released @ Ibps.in; Check Now IBPS clerk main results have been declared on the official website of the institute.

IBPS clerk main results have been declared on the official website of the institute. IBPS conducted the IBPS Clerk Main exam on January 21, 2018 for the candidates who qualified the preliminary exam. The IBPS Clerk Main examination was conducted in Online mode. IBPS clerk preliminary exam results were declared in December 2017. IBPS clerk preliminary exam was held on 2, 3 and 9 December 2017 for 7000 vacancies. The IBPS clerk main exam result is available on the official website, ibps.in.The main examination was of two hours and forty minutes duration.There were four sections in the question paper - General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude and separate time was allotted to each section. The test was organised in bilingual (Hindi and English) mode except for the test questions in General English section.The Scores of Online Main Examination are obtained by adopting the following procedure:1) Number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Corrected Score after applying penalty for wrong answers.2) Final scores in each test are rounded off to two digits after the decimal point.3) Total Weighted Score (TWS), wherever applicable, is arrived at as follows:Total Weighted Score = Score obtained in Genera! Financial Awareness + General English + Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude + Quantitative Aptitude. Provisional allotment under CWE Clerks-VII has been done based on the state-wise and category-wise vacancies for 2018-19 for clerical cadre as furnished by the Participating Organisations subject to availability, said a notification posted on the official website of IBPS.Click here for more Jobs News