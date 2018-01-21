IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2017: Read Analysis And Review Here

IBPS Clerk Main Exam Analysis And Review
"Last year's IBPS Clerk Main exam came as a bolt from the blue, with unexpected changes in level and types of questions asked in the exam but this year - Overall the exam was of a Moderate Level level," reported bankersadda.com.
"And no questions were asked from computer aptitude. Keep on reading to know it all about types of questions asked in 2017-18's IBPS Clerk Main Exam," it added.
The IBPS Clerk Main examination was conducted in Online mode
Overall, most of the aspirants rated the exam as easier than last year, while some noted the reason part as little "tricky" or "tough".
One examinee said the English section as moderate with little variation.
The exam was of objective in nature. One mark would be awarded for every correct answer and 0.25 marks would be deducted for every incorrect answer.
