IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2017: Read Analysis And Review Here IBPS today conducted the IBPS Clerk Main exam for the candidates who qualified the preliminary exam.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The IBPS Clerk Main examination was conducted in Online mode. New Delhi: IBPS today conducted the IBPS Clerk Main exam for the candidates who qualified the preliminary exam. The

IBPS Clerk Main Exam Analysis And Review

"Last year's IBPS Clerk Main exam came as a bolt from the blue, with unexpected changes in level and types of questions asked in the exam but this year - Overall the exam was of a Moderate Level level," reported bankersadda.com.



"And no questions were asked from computer aptitude. Keep on reading to know it all about types of questions asked in 2017-18's IBPS Clerk Main Exam," it added.

The IBPS Clerk Main examination was conducted in Online mode



Overall, most of the aspirants rated the exam as easier than last year, while some noted the reason part as little "tricky" or "tough".



One examinee said the English section as moderate with little variation.



The exam was of objective in nature. One mark would be awarded for every correct answer and 0.25 marks would be deducted for every incorrect answer.



The call letters for main IBPS Clerk Main examination was made available for download earlier this month.



Click here for more





IBPS today conducted the IBPS Clerk Main exam for the candidates who qualified the preliminary exam. The IBPS Clerk Main examination was conducted in Online mode. The main examination was of two hours and forty minutes duration. There were four sections in the question paper - General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude and separate time was allotted to each section. The test was organised in bilingual (Hindi and English) mode except for the test questions in General English section. The candidates who have appeared for IBPS Clerk Main recruitment exam may check the exam analysis and review here."Last year's IBPS Clerk Main exam came as a bolt from the blue, with unexpected changes in level and types of questions asked in the exam but this year - Overall the exam was of a Moderate Level level," reported bankersadda.com."And no questions were asked from computer aptitude. Keep on reading to know it all about types of questions asked in 2017-18's IBPS Clerk Main Exam," it added.Overall, most of the aspirants rated the exam as easier than last year, while some noted the reason part as little "tricky" or "tough".One examinee said the English section as moderate with little variation.The exam was of objective in nature. One mark would be awarded for every correct answer and 0.25 marks would be deducted for every incorrect answer. The call letters for main IBPS Clerk Main examination was made available for download earlier this month.Click here for more Jobs News