IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam In December

IBPS clerk notification will be available at ibps.in.

The preliminary exam for selection of clerks in nationalised banks will be done by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) in December. Usually IBPS clerk held in December and the recruitment notification is notified in September. Last year the exam was held on December 7, 8, 14 and 21. The exam was notified on September 17.

This year, it can also be expected that IBPS will release the Clerk recruitment notification in September.

The recruitment of clerk in banks is done on the basis of state and union territory. While filling the application form, candidates have to apply for the vacancies in any one of the states or union territories.

Graduates are eligible for the IBPS clerk. Proficiency in the official language of the state or union territory is preferred in candidates.

After the application forms are released, candidates are given a deadline to fill and submit the forms along with the exam fee. The admit cards for the exam are released weeks before the exam.

Selection to IBPS clerk is through a preliminary exam and a main exam. No interview is held for selection to this post.

IBPS will conduct preliminary exam for selection of officers and office assistants in regional rural banks on September 12, 13, 19, 20 and 26.

The preliminary exam for IBPS PO will be held on October 3, 10 and 11. The option to register for the exam has been closed. However registered candidates can print their application forms till September 10.

