IB Security Assistant/Executive Admit Card Released For Tier II Exam

IB Security Assistant/Executive Tier II admit card released on the website

Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, has released the admit card for Tier II exam for recruitment of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/EXE). The tier II exam will be conducted on September 29, 2019. The MHA IB Security Assistant Tier I exam was conducted in February and the result was announced in August. Candidates who qualified in the Tier I exam will now appear in the Tier II exam.

IB Security Assistant/Executive Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website: https://www.recruitmentonline.in/mha13/#

(Copy the url and paste it in your browser)

Step two: Click on the download admit card link.

Step three: Enter the required details and submit.

Step four: Download your admit card and take a print out.

IB Security Assistant Tier II Admit Card: Direct Link

The Intelligence Bureau, last year, had announced 1054 vacancies for Security Assistant/ Executive.

There are two components of the Tier Ii exam - Descriptive exam and Spoken ability. Spoken ability will be assessed at the time of Interview in the Tier III of the selection process.

As for descriptive test, selected candidates will have to translate a passage of 500 words from local language/ dialect to English and vice-versa. The time allotted to complete the task will be 1 hour. Maximum marks for descriptive test is 40 marks.

