IB Releases Security Assistant, Executive Tier II Admit Card For Srinagar, Jammu, Leh Centres

IB has released Security Assistant Tier II admit card for Jammu, Srinagar, Leh Centres

Intelligence Bureau (IB) has finally released admit card for Security Assistant/Executive Tier II exam for candidates in Srinagar, Jammu, and Leh. The link to download admit card is available on the official website. Though the admit cards have been released. The tier II exam for candidates from Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh will be held on March 1. The date for interview is yet to be notified.

IB Security Assistant/Executive Tier II Admit Card: Download Link

There are two components of the Tier II exam - Descriptive exam and Spoken ability. Spoken ability will be assessed at the time of Interview in the Tier III of the selection process.

As for descriptive test, selected candidates will have to translate a passage of 500 words from local language/ dialect to English and vice-versa. The time allotted to complete the task will be 1 hour. Maximum marks for descriptive test is 40 marks.

Intelligence Bureau had notified 1,054 vacancies in 2018, the selection process for which began in February 2019. The selection process was delayed a bit after internet shutdown in certain centres and anti-CAA protests. The interview process for Dibrugarh centre was postponed.

Similarly, the Tier II exam and interview process for Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh centres were also postponed. However, while the tier II exam and interview were held for all other centres where it was postponed, it was not held for Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh centres.

IB, meanwhile, completed the selection process for all other centres and released the final selection list on February 13, 2020.

