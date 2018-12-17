HSSC Releases Answer Key For Sub-Inspector (SI) Written Exam

HSSC SI Answer Key : Know How To Check

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the official answer keys for the written exam held for Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment. The exam was conducted by HSSC on December 2 as a part of the selection process for filling up the vacancies under the Police Department, Haryana. Candidates can download the answer keys at hssc.gov.in. Candidates can also raise objections to the answer key along with relevant documents and texts on or before December 19. Online portal for submitting the answer key representations will be active till 5 pm on the last date. While submitting the objections, candidates should specify the name of the post, advertisement number, category number, date of exam, session of the exam along with the question number.

Download Answer Key For SI (Male) Exam

Download Answer Key For SI (Female) Exam

Candidates should email the objections at hsscsecyobjection@gmail.com.

'The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,' said the Secretary, HSSC.

For Fire Station Officer, Sub Fire Officer posts, HSSC will conduct the exams on January 4 at Panchkula. Admit cards for the exam will be available on January 1. The written exam will have questions from general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, English and Hindi. In the written exam questions will also be asked related to History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, etc. of Haryana.

