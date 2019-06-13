Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Notifies 588 Posts For Graduates

HSSC Recruitment 2019 For 588 Patwari Posts. Graduates Eligible To Apply

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has notified recruitment for 588 vacancies in Patwari post. Online registration will begin on June 14 and candidates can apply latest by June 28. Graduates within 17-42 years of age are eligible to apply for the post. Click here for details on the eligibility criteria. The Commission will conduct the exam from July 13 to August 18.

For selection to the post, HSSC will select candidates on the basis of written exam and socio-economic criteria and experience. In the written exam, which will be of 90 marks, 75% weightage will be for topics like General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject and 25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

On the other hand, the Commission has invited applications from graduate and 10+2 pass candidates for Constable and Sub Inspector posts. A total of 6,400 vacancies in Haryana Police Department have been announced by HSSC out of which 400 are in Sub Inspector (SI) post for which male candidates are eligible. 1000 vacancies are in female constable post and 5000 vacancies in male constable post. The Commission will select candidates on the basis of computer based test or the knowledge test, physical screening test and physical measurement test. Extra marks for additional qualification and other miscellaneous criteria set by the Commission will also be added.

