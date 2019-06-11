6,400 Vacancies In Haryana Police Department, HSSC To Begin Recruitment Soon

HSSC Recruitment 2019 For 6400 Constable, SI Posts

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has notified jobs for graduates and 10+2 pass candidates. A total of 6,400 vacancies in Haryana Police Department have been announced by HSSC out of which 400 are in Sub Inspector (SI) post for which male candidates are eligible. 1000 vacancies are in female constable post and 5000 vacancies in male constable post. While 10+2 is a minimum educational qualification for constable post, graduation is the minimum educational requirement for the SI post. Online applications can be submitted from June 12 to June 26.

Candidates can check the official website hssc.gov.in for the job notification.

Candidates with higher educational qualification will get additional marks. For instance, graduates applying for Constable post, where 10+2 is the minimum requirement, will get additional 4 marks. Those having NCC certificate of A,B and C level shall get 1,2,3 marks respectively.

The Commission will select candidates on the basis of computer based test or the knowledge test, physical screening test and physical measurement test. Extra marks for additional qualification and other miscellaneous criteria set by the Commission will also be added.

The computer based test is likely to be held from July 13 to August 18.

