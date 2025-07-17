Gita Shlokas To Be Recited Daily In Haryana Schools' Morning Assemblies: Education Board Directive

In a significant move to promote spiritual and moral education among students, the Haryana School Education Board has directed all schools across the state to begin their daily morning prayer assemblies with the recitation of Bhagavad Gita shlokas. The initiative was formally launched today at the Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Lab School, located on the Board's campus in Bhiwani.

Board Chairman Dr. Pawan Kumar, who led the event, emphasised the spiritual and cultural relevance of the initiative, stating: "The recitation of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita shlokas in morning prayers has now been implemented across all schools in Haryana. The objective is to help our coming generations-upon whom the future of the nation rests-understand the deep spiritual and philosophical wisdom hidden in the Gita, and imbibe it in their conduct. We wish to see a cultured generation that embodies ideal values and contributes towards fulfilling our Hon'ble Prime Minister's dream of making India a Vishwaguru (world leader)."

He further added: "As I have mentioned earlier, the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is essentially the manual of life. It teaches us how our character should be, how we should behave in society, and what our responsibilities are."

Students recited Gita verses in the presence of a Gita scholar, Swami Gyananand, who joined the ceremony virtually and extended his blessings to the students.

Dr. Vinod Anchal, District President of the Health Project under Shri Krishna Kripa Samiti, said that the recitation of the Gita will help instil values in children, connect them with spirituality, and keep them away from substance abuse. He said the teachings of the Gita would shape children's behaviour and way of life in a positive and meaningful direction.

He added: "We all want the children of our society to become nation-builders-free from addiction and crime. The knowledge of the Gita will inspire not just the students, but society and the nation as a whole. It will guide us toward building a proud and glorious India-one that can once again be known as the golden bird."

The Board's decision has sparked statewide interest and is expected to initiate wider discussions on the role of spiritual teachings in modern education.