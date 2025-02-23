"Will Keep Indian Culture Alive Abroad": Kash Patel's Uncle As He Takes Oath On Bhagavad Gita

Krishnakant Patel, Kash Patel's uncle, expressed his pride and happiness over his nephew's appointment as FBI Director, highlighting the significance of Patel's oath-taking ceremony. Krishnakant Patel, while speaking to the news agency ANI, said that the FBI Director's gesture of taking oath by placing his hand on the Bhagavad Gita is a big thing, as he kept his culture alive.

"I want to say that he took oath on the Bhagavad Gita, which shows that he will keep his Indian culture alive abroad. That is the biggest thing," he said.

Patel's uncle told ANI that his ancestral place at Bhadran village is managed by him.

"My village is in Bhadran, Anand district. He has a house in Bhadran village. Kash Patel's father Raman Bhai Patel, is my brother," he said.

He added that he would contact Patel soon, as they hadn't talked for long. The uncle further said that he was extremely glad about Kash Patel's appointment.

"I found out yesterday itself that he has become the FBI's director. I am very happy about it. We have not contacted him for a long time. We will do it now," he said.

Kash Patel, the newly elected Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), remembered his Indian roots, while also highlighting the grandiosity of the 'American Dream', during his swearing-in ceremony on Friday (local time).

Notably, Patel took the oath on the Bhagavad Gita. His girlfriend and family stood beside him as he recited the oath, and other family members were seated in the front row.

"Anyone who thinks the American Dream is dead, look right here. You're talking to a first-generation Indian kid who is about to lead the law enforcement community in the greatest nation on God's Earth." Patel said during his remark after being sworn in as FBI director.

'American Dream' is a term which generally refers to anyone who can achieve success through hard work in the United States.

