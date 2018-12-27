Haryana Staff Selection Commission Postpones Exam

HSSC Exam, Admit Card Postponed: Check New Dates

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has postponed the exam date for Fire Station Officer and Sub-Fire Officer recruitment. The exam will be held on January 12. HSSC will conduct the exam at Panchkula. The written exam will have questions from general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, English and Hindi. In the written exam questions will also be asked related to History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, etc. of Haryana. Admit cards for the exam will be released on January 8 at the official website hssc.gov.in.

The exam for Fire Station Officer post will be held in the morning session from 10.30 am to 12 noon and reporting time for the exam is 8.30 am. For the Sub-Fire Officer post, the exam will be held in the afternoon session from 3 pm to 4.30 pm and the reporting time is 1 pm.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment under urban local bodies-cum-fire service should go through the instructions after the admit cards are released.

The exams were initially scheduled for January 4. '...the Commission has postponed the said written exam, optical mark reader, (OMR sheets based) on administrative ground for urban local bodies-cum-fire service department, Haryana,' reads the official update from the Commission.

